COVID-19: Salem reports 275 fresh cases

Salem district on Sunday reported 275 fresh COVID-19 cases.

According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 137 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

Namakkal district reported 147 fresh cases. Twenty patients had returned from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Erode, Salem, Tiruchi.

Erode district reported 226 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 16,922. While 71 persons were discharged, 1,091 persons continue to be under treatment.

North Indian workers test positive

Seventy-nine workers from north India who were working in a private feeds company at Nanjai Uthukuli in Modakkurichi block tested positive and were admitted to hospitals.

All the shops that these workers had visited in the area were closed and the road was sealed. Police personnel have been posted to prevent outsiders from using the road.

However, the local residents staged a road roko demanding closure of the feeds company.

Police personnel held talks and pacified them here on Sunday.

Krishnagiri reported 227 indigenous cases and Dharmapuri 115 cases.