COVID-19: Salem reports 256 new cases

Salem district on Tuesday reported 256 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department officials, 253 cases were indigenous and 162 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Three patients had returned from Dharmapuri.

Namakkal district reported 84 new cases and one COVID-19 death on Tuesday. While Krishnagiri district had 127 cases, Dharmapuri district saw 60 cases, all indigenous, on Tuesday.

Erode district on Tuesday reported 242 new cases, which took the overall tally to 1,08,720. While 81 persons were discharged, the district had 776 active cases on Tuesday.

863 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Tuesday registered a sharp increase in new cases of COVID-19 as 863 persons tested positive for the disease against the 602 cases it had on Monday.


