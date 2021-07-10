COVID-19: Salem reports 180 fresh cases, four deaths

10 July 2021 23:36 IST

Erode sees 215 new cases and Namakkal 88

Salem district on Saturday reported 180 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

According to health officials, 119 cases were indigenous and 28 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal district reported 88 new cases, all indigenous, and three deaths.

Erode district reported 215 new cases. While 207 persons were discharged, 2,997 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 53 fresh cases and one death. While 65 persons were discharged after treatment, the district has 723 active cases as on Saturday. The district’s overall case tally stands at 40,656.

Dharmapuri recorded 65 fresh cases and two deaths. While 67 persons were discharged after treatment, there are 799 active cases as on Saturday. The district’s overall case tally stands at 25,332.