Coimbatore

COVID-19 safety kits despatched to polling centres

With the local body elections over the weekend, despatch of COVID-19 safety kits to 424 polling centres commenced here on Monday. The kits include masks, gloves, thermal scanners, SDPE package, PPE, disinfectants and sanitisers.


