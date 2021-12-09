Coimbatore

COVID-19 relief extended to Sri Lankan refugees

The State government has extended cash relief provided to children who lost their parents to COVID-19 to Sri Lankan refugees as well.

In a press release, District Collector H.Krishnanunni said the government announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh for children who lost both their parents to COVID-19 and ₹3 lakh for children who lost one of their parents.

Sri Lankan refugees living in camps and those residing outside camps after registering at police station could benefit under the scheme, the release said.

The public were asked to visit the office of District Child Protection Officer to benefit under the scheme, the release added.


