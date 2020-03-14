COVID-19: preventive measures discussed

The district administration held discussions with doctors from various private hospitals and members of Indian Medical Association here on Friday regarding steps to prevent COVID-19.

District Collector K.Megraj told presspersons the hospitals have been advised to set up a separate wash basin at prominent places on their premises.

“Those visiting the hospital would be advised to wash their hands before entering and while leaving the hospital. Hospitals have been advised to alert Joint Director or Deputy Director of Health Services if they come across patients with fever, cough, sneeze, body pain and other symptoms,” he said.

He added that there were 72 foreign returnees in the district and 36 persons have been taken out of surveillance since they have completed the 28-day quarantine period.

Remaining 36 persons were still under observation, Mr. Megraj said.

Mr. Megraj added that the civic body workers have been instructed to disinfect public places.

He added that necessary precautionary measures were also being taken in the wake of avian flu in Kerala.