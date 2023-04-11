COVID-19 precautionary measures in place in Salem, says District Collector

April 11, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Salem

Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in Salem district, District Collector S. Karmegam urged the people not to panic. He said the district administration had taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the viral disease.

For the past two weeks, new cases of COVID-19 have been reported daily in the district. As on Monday (April 10), a total of 80 patients are under treatment in the Salem. Salem reports seven to 12 fresh cases a day on an average. In the Western Tamil Nadu region, which includes Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and the Nilgiris districts, Salem has the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases (80), trailing behind Coimbatore (122).

Considering this, at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH), temporary beds are kept ready at the COVID Care Centre. Hospital Dean R. Mani said that most of the recent infections were milder, and the patients were recommended home isolation. Only six patients were under treatment in hospitals. At the medical block, 100 beds with oxygen facilities were kept ready to treat patients. People should wear masks while they visit crowded areas, Dr. Mani added.

On Tuesday, Mr. Karmegam inspected the COVID Special Care Centre on the Salem Steel Plant premises, which has 500 beds equipped with oxygen.

The District Collector told the reporters as per the instructions given by the Union and State Governments for the past two days, inspections were conducted in all government hospitals regarding the number of oxygen beds, medical staff, testing capacity, adequate equipment, medicine and oxygen stock, etc. The inspection was conducted to assess the readiness of the facilities available at the GMKMCH, 13 government hospitals, and 64 private hospitals in the district.