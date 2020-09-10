‘COVID-19 positivity rate less than 10% in Salem’

Officials from the Health Department here said the number of positive cases a day was decreasing and the positivity rate in Salem was less than 10%.

R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (Attur), said there was a decreasing trend in terms of positive cases and as on Wednesday, there were 2,046 cases in the district. The number of cases went close to 500 cases a day earlier and it had started reducing.

Dr. Selvakumar, however, said the situation could change at any moment if proper precautions like maintaining social distance, wearing masks and hand sanitation were not taken.

He said as on Wednesday, the positivity rate was at 6.9% in the district and on an average, six persons tested positive for every 100 persons tested. The health condition of 182 persons, who were under treatment in home isolation, were being monitored through health control room and block level health workers. Animators provided assistance to the people in home isolation.

Dr. Selvakumar said 4,756 swab samples were tested on Wednesday alone and 279 returned positive. Samples were being collected at four private labs in the city as well and their quality was being monitored on a regular basis to prevent any anomalies.

Health officials advised the public to avoid mass gatherings like weddings, funerals and ensure they wore masks during such circumstances.