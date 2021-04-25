COVID-19 positivity rate increases to 10.5% in Salem

SALEM

25 April 2021 23:22 IST

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Salem increased to 10.5%. Officials have increased tests to identify more cases and contain the spread.

According to health officials, based on tests conducted in the last 10 days, the positivity rate in the district has increased to 10.5%. There are 20 taluks, four municipalities and a municipal corporation in the district and in the last 10 days, 30,321 tests were conducted.

The highest number of tests were conducted in the Corporation limits - 9,817 tests.

The highest test positivity rate has been reported in Attur taluk, 20.1% where 631 samples were collected in 10 days.

The positivity rate in the Corporation limits was 16.9%.

According to a report on April 19, the positivity rate was 6.94% and as on April 24, it has increased to 10.5%.

The health department has increased the number of tests to about 5,000 a day. On Saturday, 4,912 swab samples were collected in the district and 490 persons tested positive.

As on Saturday, there were 78 containment zones in the district covering 1,688 persons and 7,307 persons were in quarantine.