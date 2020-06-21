CoimbatoreSalem 21 June 2020 21:52 IST
COVID-19 patient leaves hospital, brought back
A COVID-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, went missing on Saturday.
According to police, the patient, who is charged with murder, went to residence near Ethapur.
Ethapur police, who were alerted, brought him back to the hospital on Saturday.
