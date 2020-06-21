Coimbatore

COVID-19 patient leaves hospital, brought back

Staff Reporter Salem Salem 21 June 2020 21:52 IST
Updated: 21 June 2020 21:52 IST

A COVID-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, went missing on Saturday.

According to police, the patient, who is charged with murder, went to residence near Ethapur.

Ethapur police, who were alerted, brought him back to the hospital on Saturday.

