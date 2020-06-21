Coimbatore

COVID-19 patient leaves hospital, brought back

A COVID-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, went missing on Saturday.

According to police, the patient, who is charged with murder, went to residence near Ethapur.

Ethapur police, who were alerted, brought him back to the hospital on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 9:56:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/covid-19-patient-leaves-hospital-brought-back/article31883780.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY