COVID-19 patient in home isolation distills arrack, booked

A COVID-19 patient, who was in home isolation. was booked by the Alandurai police in Coimbatore district after he was found distilling arrack.

The police seized 10 litres of arrack, fermented wash, and distilling equipment from the patient identified as Sampathkumar (35) of Boluvampatti.

According to the police, Sampathkumar tested positive on June 2 and was asked to remain in home isolation.

Alandurai station inspector K. Baskaran received specific information about the illegal brewing and his team searched the house with precautions on Monday.

“We handed over the seized liquor and materials to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing. The accused was not arrested as he was in home isolation due to COVID-19,” said Mr. Baskaran.