COVID-19 patient found dead at Namakkal GH

Namakkal

03 June 2021 23:06 IST

A COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital was found dead on the hospital premises here on Thursday.

According to police, the 42-year-old patient was a resident of Namakkal town and was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 1.

The patient had respiratory ailments and was on oxygen support, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

He was found dead in a wash room on the hospital premises in the early hours of Thursday.

Namakkal town police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.