Coimbatore

COVID-19 patient found dead at Namakkal GH

A COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital was found dead on the hospital premises here on Thursday.

According to police, the 42-year-old patient was a resident of Namakkal town and was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 1.

The patient had respiratory ailments and was on oxygen support, police said.

He was found dead in a wash room on the hospital premises in the early hours of Thursday.

Namakkal town police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 11:06:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/covid-19-patient-found-dead-at-namakkal-gh/article34721408.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY