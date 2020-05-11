Coimbatore

COVID-19: one recovers in Salem, five in Namakkal

A 29-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 was discharged following recovery here on Monday.

The woman from Nengavelli was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) on April 26.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of GMKMCH, P.V.Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, Suresh Kanna, Head, General Medicine, and other officials cheered her while she boarded the ambulance to return home. She was advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

According to officials, four persons from Salem and one person from Dharmapuri are currently undergoing treatment at GMKMCH. Till Monday, 31 patients from Salem, four from Namakkal and one patient from Dharmapuri were discharged from the hospital.

Namakkal

On Monday, five patients from Namakkal were discharged from the Karur Medical College Hospital. The total number of persons who recovered from COVID-19 in Namakkal district stands at 61. As on Monday, 15 persons are undergoing treatment at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital and one at Karur Medical College Hospital.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:29:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/covid-19-one-recovers-in-salem-five-in-namakkal/article31560583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY