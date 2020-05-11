COVID-19: one recovers in Salem, five in Namakkal

A 29-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 was discharged following recovery here on Monday.

The woman from Nengavelli was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) on April 26.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of GMKMCH, P.V.Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, Suresh Kanna, Head, General Medicine, and other officials cheered her while she boarded the ambulance to return home. She was advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

According to officials, four persons from Salem and one person from Dharmapuri are currently undergoing treatment at GMKMCH. Till Monday, 31 patients from Salem, four from Namakkal and one patient from Dharmapuri were discharged from the hospital.

Namakkal

On Monday, five patients from Namakkal were discharged from the Karur Medical College Hospital. The total number of persons who recovered from COVID-19 in Namakkal district stands at 61. As on Monday, 15 persons are undergoing treatment at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital and one at Karur Medical College Hospital.