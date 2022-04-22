Coimbatore

COVID-19: one positive case in Erode

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Erode district on Friday taking the overall tally to 1,32,670. Three persons continue to be under treatment.

No new positive cases were reported in Salem and Namakkal districts on Friday. As per bulletin, there are two active cases in Salem and one in Namakkal.


