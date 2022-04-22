COVID-19: one positive case in Erode
One new COVID-19 case was reported in Erode district on Friday taking the overall tally to 1,32,670. Three persons continue to be under treatment.
No new positive cases were reported in Salem and Namakkal districts on Friday. As per bulletin, there are two active cases in Salem and one in Namakkal.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.