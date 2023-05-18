HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19: One death and five new cases reported in Coimbatore

May 18, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore district reported a death due to COVID-19 infection and five new cases on Wednesday. The Health Department said 17 patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 44. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Tuesday was 1.3 % when three tested positive for the infection.

In Tiruppur, one tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. Two were discharged and the total number of active cases was 17. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Tuesday was 0.0 % when none tested positive for the infection.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.