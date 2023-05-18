COVID-19: One death and five new cases reported in Coimbatore

May 18, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore district reported a death due to COVID-19 infection and five new cases on Wednesday. The Health Department said 17 patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 44. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Tuesday was 1.3 % when three tested positive for the infection.

In Tiruppur, one tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. Two were discharged and the total number of active cases was 17. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Tuesday was 0.0 % when none tested positive for the infection.