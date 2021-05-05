COVID-19| One death, 616 cases in Erode district

Erode

05 May 2021 23:20 IST

Salem sees 613 cases, seven deaths

The 616 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Erode on Wednesday took the district’s tally to 24,016. One person died, raising the toll to 168.

While 609 persons were discharged, 3,437 persons continue to be under treatment in the district.

Salem district reported 613 fresh cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 44,427. While 494 persons were discharged, 3,927 persons are under treatment. Seven persons died, raising the toll to 571.

A total of 367 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Namakkal on Wednesday. The district’s overall tally rose to 17,609. While 296 persons were discharged, 2,185 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 126.

Krishnagiri reported 310 fresh cases and five deaths on Wednesday. A total of 576 persons were discharged. There were 2,619 active cases as on Wednesday and the district’s overall tally stood at 16,525. Dharmapuri recorded 205 fresh cases, and two deaths. A total of 194 persons were discharged. There were 1,365 active cases as on Wednesday and thedistrict’s overall tally stood at 10,478.

Coimbatore district reported an all-time high of 2,029 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Six persons died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday.