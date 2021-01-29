COVID-19: one death, 57 new cases in Coimbatore

Tiruppur reports 21 cases and the Nilgiris 12

Coimbatore district reported one death and 57 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 54,282.

A 47-year-old man who was under treatment for the disease died, and the district’s toll rose to 671, the Health Department said. The district at present has 429 active cases. Fifty-three patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 21 fresh cases, and the overall tally rose to 17,850. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,452 patients have recovered and 177 were active cases.

On Friday, 23 patients were discharged from various treatment centres.

Twelve persons tested positive for the disease in the Nilgiris on Friday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 8,199. Sixty-five persons are under treatment.

Salem district reported 21 new cases, all indigenous, and one death.

Erode district reported 20 new cases and Namakkal six cases.