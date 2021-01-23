COVID-19: one death, 55 cases in Coimbatore

997 frontline workers vaccinated across the district

The 55 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Coimbatore district on Friday took the overall tally to 53,918. The district reported one death.

An 83-year-old man undergoing treatment for the viral disease died at the ESI Hospital and the district’s toll rose to 666. According to the Health Department, there are as many as 514 active cases in the district. A total of 68 patients were on Friday discharged from various treatment centres.

On Friday, 997 frontline workers were vaccinated across Coimbatore district, the Health Department said.

Tiruppur district reported 29 fresh cases, and the overall tally rose to 17,668. No deaths were reported in the district.

As many as 17,279 patients have recovered and 169 were active cases. On Friday, 40 persons were discharged from various treatment centres.

The Health Department said that 353 frontline workers were vaccinated in Tiruppur district on Friday.

The Nilgiris

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,137. Forty-nine persons are under treatment in the district.