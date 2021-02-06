COVID-19: one death, 54 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 54 new cases on Friday, and the overall tally rose to 54,688 cases.
A 62-year-old man died during treatment, taking the district’s toll to 673, the Health Department said. The district has 458 active cases.
A total of 41 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Friday.
Tiruppur district reported 13 fresh cases and the overall tally stood at 17,996.
No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,584 patients have recovered and 191 were active cases.
On Friday, 29 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.
Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday.
The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,233. Fifty-three persons were under treatment.
