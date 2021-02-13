COVID-19: one death, 45 new cases in Coimbatore

Tiruppur reports 13 cases; e-registration made mandatory to enter the Nilgiris

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 45 new cases on Friday. The overall tally rose to 55,063 cases.

The death of a 58-year-old man who was under treatment for COVID-19 took the district’s toll 677. The district has 461 active cases. A total of 46 persons were discharged after recovery from various treatment centres in the district on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 13 fresh cases and the overall tally stood at 18,106.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,759 patients have recovered and 125 were active cases. Tiruppur district has so far reported 222 deaths. On Friday, 17 persons were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, six persons tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,271. Forty-four persons are under treatment.

Tourists from Kerala screened

The Health Department in the Nilgiris is collecting swab samples from tourists and travellers entering the district via two check-posts bordering Kerala.

Officials said that there was a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala, especially Wayanad. As a result, tourists as well as locals entering the Nilgiris via Thaloor and Nadugani were being tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus with swab samples being collected at the check-posts.

The district administration stated that tourists from Kerala, just like other tourists, would have to complete their mandatory e-registration to enter the Nilgiris.