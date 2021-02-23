COVID-19: one death, 40 new cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 40 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 55,502.
The Health Department reported the death of a 68-year-old man who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and the district’s toll rose to 680. The district saw 54,419 recoveries and 403 were active cases. A total of 44 persons from the district were discharged from various treatment centres on Monday.
Tiruppur district reported 12 fresh cases on Monday, and the tally rose to 18,259. No deaths were reported in the district.
As many as 17,912 patients have recovered and 123 were active cases. On Monday, 14 patients were discharged from various treatment centres.
Six persons tested positive for the disease in the Nilgiris district on Monday. With the latest infections, the number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,332. Sixty-four persons are under treatment.
Of the 14 new cases reported in Salem district, 11 were indigenous and three patients had returned from Chennai and Dharmapuri. Namakkal district reported six cases. Two patients had returned from Erode and Coimbatore.
Erode district reported 15 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,733.
