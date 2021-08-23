COVID-19| One death, 198 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

23 August 2021 00:09 IST

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 2,34,244.

The Health Department reported the death of a 72-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The district’s death toll rose to 2,237. The district had 2,229 active cases and 212 persons were reported to have recovered on Sunday.

Tiruppur district reported 70 fresh cases on Sunday, which took the overall tally to 89,676.

The two new deaths reported in the district took the toll to 913. The district had 847 active cases and 72 persons from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 33 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. With the latest infections, the number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 31,483. The number of deaths increased from 192 to 193 on Sunday, while 407 persons are under treatment.