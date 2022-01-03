COVID-19 norms go for a toss in a bus in Erode

Students say that only two buses were available for them to reach their college at Rangampalayam in Erode and hence they were forced to travel on footboard.

Erode

03 January 2022 21:42 IST

The State government’s fresh COVID-19 curbs amid sharp increase in cases, including Omicron variant, failed to bring in any change among the people as buses and tea shops continue to be overcrowded while most of them fail to wear mask and ensure physical distancing while in public places.

The new restrictions include, no standees to be allowed in buses, only 50% customers allowed in textile shops, hotels, tea shops and bakeries at a given point of time. But, on Monday, many buses plying in routes where colleges were located were overcrowded as the students were seen on footboard travel.

Over 70 passengers, mostly college students were travelling in a TNSTC bus from Erode to Chennimalai and the rear side shock absorber got broken near the district police office in the morning. Students said that only two buses were available for them to reach their college at Rangampalayam and hence they were forced to travel on footboard. They wanted additional bus services to be operated in the morning and evening hours for the safety of all passengers.

Except in a few hotels, all the chairs and tables were allowed to be occupied by customers to dine in. Many of the tea shops and bakeries, both in the city and in rural areas, were crowded with customers.The crowd at textile shops and in market areas was low and many were seen without masks.