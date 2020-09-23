COVID-19 norm violators to pay hefty fine in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation will strictly view violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines and levy fine on individuals and establishments for violation, says a release from the civic body.

Seeking cooperation from members of the public to ensure a COVID-19-free city, the release says people venturing out of their house should wear mask, observe physical distancing norms, and avoid spitting in public.

The Corporation will seriously view any violation of the safety guidelines and will slap ₹ 200 in fine for not wearing mask, ₹ 500 for not observing physical distancing norms, and ₹ 500 for spitting in public.

The release says physical distancing should strictly be followed particularly in hair dressing units, spas, gyms, vegetable and fruit shops, jewellery and garment showrooms, malls, markets and other commercial establish- ments. Any violation of the guidelines will result in the shop owner or manager paying ₹ 5,000 in fine, the release warns.