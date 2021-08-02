COVID-19 negative report asked at inter-State checkposts

COIMBATORE

02 August 2021 23:59 IST

A joint team of the Police, Health and Revenue Departments on Monday started checking passengers of private vehicles coming from Kerala for e-registration and COVID-19 negative report (RT-PCR test) taken within 72 hours or complete vaccination certificate (both doses) before allowing them to enter Coimbatore district.

People who travelled on private vehicles were asked for e-registration details at all major checkposts. Swab samples of passengers who did not carry RT-PCR negative report or complete vaccination certificate were taken at checkposts, including Walayar.

A police officer said that goods carriers were allowed to enter the district after screening the temperature of the crew at Walayar. While goods carriers were routed through the main road of the highway, private vehicles including cars and two-wheelers were checked at the checkpost on the service road.

However, checking of e-registration and COVID-19 negative report/complete vaccination certificate were not followed for hundreds of people who travelled up to Walayar checkpost on buses and crossed the border by foot.

The staff screened their temperature alone before allowing them to board buses to Coimbatore. Officials whom The Hindu contacted did not comment why bus passengers were not asked for e-registration and COVID-19 negative report/complete vaccination certificate.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam visited Walayar in the afternoon. Checkposts at Velanthavalam, Meenakshipuram and Anaikatti also saw intensive checking.