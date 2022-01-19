Coimbatore

COVID-19: mini war rooms set up across Nilgiris

Mini war rooms have been set up in four municipalities, panchayat unions and 11 town panchayats in the Nilgiris district to handle the rise in number of COVID-19 cases.

Recently, the monitoring officer for the district and additional chief secretary to the State Government, Supriya Sahu, chaired a review meeting which was attended by District Collector S.P. Amrith and officials from the district administration. Following the meeting, the district administration said that Ms. Sahu had studied the number of COVID-19 cases being recorded in the district since the beginning of the month, which now stands at over 200 cases a day on an average.

She instructed officials to ensure that people living in containment zones in the district were given immunity-boosting medication and concoctions such as kabasura kudineer.

The mini war rooms set up in the municipalities, panchayat unions and town panchayats have been tasked with ensuring that people have access to treatment as well as any assistance they may require.

Ms. Sahu also asked officials to ensure that people venturing outside wear masks and practice personal distancing, failing which they should be fined. Shops and businesses that flout standard operating procedures would have action initiated against them, said Ms. Sahu.


