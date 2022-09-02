COVID-19 mega vaccination drive in Erode on September 4

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 02, 2022 18:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration has planned to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people during a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held at 1,597 locations across the district on September 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, District Collector H. Krishnanunni said the camps would be held at all the government hospitals, primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Children aged above 12 and people aged above 18 could receive their first or second dose, while frontline workers and persons above 60 years who received both the doses could receive precaution dose. The gap between second dose and precaution dose should be six months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A total of 3,196 workers and 70 vehicles would be deployed for the drive on Sunday across the district, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app