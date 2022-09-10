COVID-19 mega vaccination drive in Erode on September 11

District Collector said the vaccination camps would be held at all the government hospitals, primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 11

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 10, 2022 12:13 IST

File picture of a vaccination drive in Erode | Photo Credit: Govarthan M.

The district administration has planned to vaccinate 1.50 lakh people in a mega COVID-9 vaccination drive to be held at 1,597 locations across the district on September 11.

In a release, District Collector H. Krishnanunni said the camps would be held at all the government hospitals, primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day.

Children aged above 12 years and people aged above 18 years could receive their first or second dose, while frontline workers and persons above 60 years who received both their doses could receive precaution dose. The gap between second dose and precaution dose should be six months.

A total of 3,196 workers and 70 vehicles would be deployed for the drive on Sunday across the district, the release said.

