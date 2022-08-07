COVID-19 mega vaccination camps held in Salem, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Oldpet in Krishnagiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

August 07, 2022 19:18 IST

The 33rd mega vaccination camps held in the districs received good response from the public on Sunday.

In the Salem district, the camps were held in 2,690 centres, including 2,315 centres in the rural areas. In a press release, District Collector S. Karmegam said that 96% of people aged above 12 in the Salem district had received the first dose of the vaccine , 85% the second dose, and 1.59 lakh people had received the booster dose as on Saturday.

A total of 8.19 lakh people had received their first dose, 12.81 lakh people their second dose, and 56,514 people the booster dose in the last 32 mega camps held in the district.

A total of 1.26 lakh people in the district have not received the first dose and 3.21 lakh eligible people their second dose. Likewise, 16.90 lakh eligible people have not received the booster dose, Mr. Karmegam added.

In Krishnagiri district, the camps were held at 1,300 centres.

In Dharmapuri district, the camps were conducted in 2,024 centres. District Collector K. Santhi said that as on Saturday, 11.87 lakh people aged above 12 years had received the first dose, 10.22 lakh people the second dose, and 64,044 people the booster dose.