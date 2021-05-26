COVID-19 management reviewed in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

26 May 2021 22:46 IST

Atul Anand, Commissioner of Economics and Statistics, deputed as the monitoring officer for COVID-19 containment and management, reviewed the initiatives taken by the district administration here on Tuesday.

The monitoring officer, participating in the meeting presided over by Collector S. Dhivyadarshini, sought out information on the availability of beds and critical medicines used in COVID care centres. He also sought information on any cases of black fungus in the district.

There are 2,079 beds for COVID care in the district. This includes 1,030 beds at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dharmapuri. Of these, 411 beds are with oxygen support. According to the administration, an additional 200 beds will be set up on a war-footing within a week. Similarly, 45 doctors and nurses are proposed to be appointed to staff the mini-clinics, according to the administration release. In addition, 1,000 beds are under use for COVID care set up at the Jayam College, Government Engineering College, Chettikarai, and the Government ITI in Kadathur.

There are 33 ambulances in the district to cater to emergency calls. The administration has been given a free hand in appointing as many nurses and lab technicians. In addition, a 100-bedded Siddha facility for COVID care has also been set up.

Taking stock of the total lockdown and its implementation, Dr. Atul Anand reviewed the arrangements vis-à-vis distribution of essential supplies including vegetables. Over 96 mobile vegetable wagons have been arranged for supply of vegetables through the farmer producers group, local farmers groups.