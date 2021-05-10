COVID-19| Industries urged to appoint special officers

Krishnagiri

10 May 2021 22:41 IST

Industries continuing operations during lockdown have been directed to set up special officers to liaison with the district administration on COVID-19 management and safety protocols.

Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy held a consultation with the industries here on the safety norms with the continued functioning of industries falling in the category of continuous processing industries.

Interacting with the industrial heads here, the Collector urged industries to follow the rigour of COVID-19 protocols.

Advertising

Advertising

Workers’ health

All firms shall set up special officers to monitor the health of the workers. The contact number of such officers shall be shared with the district industries centre.

Units are urged to contact the local Primary Health Centres to organise inoculation of their workforce.