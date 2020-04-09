COVID-19 impact hits lake development in city

The work to develop the Ukkadam Periyakulam (Big Tank) under the Smart Cities Mission seems to have been hit by Covid-19.

The Corporation is developing the northern bund of the tank, the southern bund of Valankulam and the area below the Sungam-Ukkadam bridge at ₹89 crore in the first leg of the work. The work involves strengthening the bund, developing the landscape, greening the area and installing play equipment and recreational amenities.

The Corporation was scheduled to complete the first leg, which it called quick win component, more than a year ago. But it was likely to be delayed further, said officials.

The reason they cited for the delay was a few equipment like floating spaces getting stuck at Chinese ports because of the restriction on the movement of cargo following the impact of Covid-19.

The sources said that the Corporation had expected the materials to reach the city some weeks ago. But with the outbreak in China and restrictions in India, it did not see the goods reaching the city any time now.

In another related development, the Corporation could drop the project to rejuvenate the Narasampathy tank at ₹12.92 crore under the Mission as it had not found suitable bidders for the project. The last tender that the Corporation -- the fourth in the series of tenders it floated -- did not get eligible bidders.

Therefore, in all likelihood, the Corporation could drop the project. But, it was for the Coimbatore Smart Cities Ltd. Board to take the call, the sources said.