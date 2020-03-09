COVID-19: Health Dept. steps up caution in border districts

COIMBATORE

In the wake of more than 30 cases of COVID-19 reported in the country and five new cases of the virus infection reported in Pathanamthitta district of neighbouring Kerala, the Health Department in Tamil Nadu has stepped up caution across State, especially in border districts like Coimbatore.

Special wards

In Coimbatore, private hospitals have urged the department to issue guidelines to set up special wards as a precautionary measure to handle persons, if any, come with symptoms of COVID-19.

G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, said that so far no person from Coimbatore has been tested positive for the virus.

“Private hospitals have been asked to alert the department, if they come across any person with symptoms of the virus. Some hospitals have sought our guidelines for setting up special wards to handle persons, if anyone comes with symptoms. The department will inspect the arrangements before according permission,” he said.

Already, a special ward for COVID-19 is functional at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, where the department had quarantined a student who had returned from Japan. The student was discharged from the special ward after he tested negative for the virus. He was asked to remain home quarantine for 14 days.