COVID-19: five deaths, 140 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

23 October 2021 00:42 IST

Tiruppur records 67 new cases and two deaths

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 2,45,647.

The Health Department reported five new deaths, which took the district’s toll to 2,397. The district had 1,471 active cases and 152 patients were reported to have recovered on the day. The test positivity rate of Coimbatore district as per Thursday’s data was 1.5%.

Tiruppur district reported 67 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday. The district’s overall tally stands at 94,737 cases.

The two deaths took the toll to 974. The district had 793 active cases and 81 patients recovered on Friday.

Test positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Thursday’s data was 1.6%.

Nineteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday. With the latest infections, the number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,404. A total of 315 persons are under treatment.