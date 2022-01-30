Coimbatore

COVID-19: five deaths, 1,264 new cases in Salem

Salem district reported five COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 fresh cases on Saturday.

According to the Health Department officials, 753 cases were indigenous and 336 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal district reported 601 new cases, all indigenous, on Saturday. While Krishnagiri reported two deaths and 665 fresh cases, Dharmapuri saw 305 new cases.

Erode district reported 1,198 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,24,885.

While 986 persons were discharged, 8,659 continue to be under treatment.

One person died, raising the toll in the district to 725.


