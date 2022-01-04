COVID-19 ex-gratia handed over to 815 people in Erode

Erode

04 January 2022 18:51 IST

A total of 815 persons, who are kin of COVID-19 victims, were given an ex-gratia payment of ₹ 50,000 each from the State Disaster Response Fund.

A press release from District Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the State government announced distribution of ex-gratia for the kin of persons who had died of COVID-19 in the State in the last two years. The district administration received a total of 1,725 applications, of which 815 applicants were accepted and ex-gratia payment given.

As many as 47 applications submitted by persons from other districts were forwarded to the respective district administrations. A total of 29 applicants had legal issues and inquiry is on. Thirty-seven applications were without proper address, while 81 applications did not have medical documents. Hence, the applications were sent to Tahsildar’s office for verification.

Advertising

Advertising

The release said that necessary documents, including COVID-19 test report, treatment details, death and heir certificates should be submitted to the Disaster Management Department at the Collectorate or at the Tahsildar office at the earliest to claim the ex-gratia payment.