COVID-19 ex-gratia claimants in Erode asked to apply on time

The district administration has asked the next of kin of COVID-19 victims to apply for ex-gratia within the time stipulated by the Supreme Court.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that the application for grant of COVID-19 ex-gratia received through www.tn.gov.in would be considered by the District Level Death Ascertaining Committee. In respect of Erode district, so far 2,581 applications have been received, of which ex-gratia relief of ₹50,000 has been sanctioned to 2,166 cases and 387 applications were rejected on the grounds of duplication and other reasons.

The court in its order dated March 20, 2022, had issued the following directions regarding receipt and processing of applications. The claimants in case of deaths occurred prior to March 20, 2022, shall apply for ex-gratia amount within 60 days, i.e. May 18, 2022. For deaths that occurred on and after March 20, 2022, ex-gratia claims shall be made within 90 days of occurrence of death. The application received shall be disposed of by the competent authority within 30 days.

Those claimants who could not submit an application, in case of extreme hardship, can approach the District Revenue Officer for grievance redressal. The Committee headed by District Revenue Officer has to consider these claims on a case-by-case basis on merits, the release added.