COVID-19: Erode reports 59 fresh cases

Erode district on Friday reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall case tally to 1,06,869.

While 68 persons were discharged after treatment, the district had 687 active cases.

Salem district reported 45 new cases. According to health officials, 43 cases were indigenous and 15 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal district reported 40 fresh cases, all indigenous.

As per bulletin, one death each was reported in Salem and Namakkal districts. Krishnagiri district recorded 14 new cases, and the overall case tally rose to 43,944. While 10 persons were discharged after treatment, the district had 115 active cases. Dharmapuri district recorded five fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 28, 879. While 12 persons were discharged, the district had 83 active cases on Friday.