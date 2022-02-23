COVID-19: Erode reports 27 fresh cases
Erode district on Wednesday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,508.
While 107 persons were discharged, 685 people were under treatment.
Salem district reported 21 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,26,216. While 102 persons were discharged, the district had 487 active cases of COVID-19. One person died, raising the toll to 1,762.
Namakkal district reported 16 cases, which took the overall tally to 67,911. While 61 persons were discharged, 272 persons were under treatment.
