COVID-19| Erode reports 129 new cases, three deaths

Erode district on Monday reported 129 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The latest infections took the overall case tally to 98,280. While 159 persons were discharged, 1,418 persons were under treatment.

The three new deaths in Erode took the toll to 656.

Of the 54 new cases reported in Salem district, 52 were indigenous and 17 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal district reported 48 fresh cases, all indigenous, and one death.

Coimbatore district reported 188 fresh cases and three deaths on Monday. Tiruppur district reported 73 new cases and one death.


