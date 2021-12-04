COVID-19: Erode aims to vaccinate one lakh people today

Erode

04 December 2021 00:51 IST

The district administration has set a target of vaccinating one lakh people across the district during the 13th mega vaccination camp to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4 (Saturday).

In a press release, District Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the camps would be held at 467 centres across the district and the administration targets to reach persons above 18 years of age for vaccination. He said that local bodies were asked to create awareness among the people on the conduct of camps and asked eligible people to attend the camps. He said that persons who had received their first shot of Covishield can get vaccinated after 84 days, while a gap of 28 days was necessary for those who received Covaxin. “There are no food restrictions following vaccination and people can get the shots without fear,” he added. Those attending the camps should wear masks and ensure personal distancing at the centres and follow all COVID-19 norms, he added.

Advertising

Advertising