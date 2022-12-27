ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 emergency preparedness drill held at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

December 27, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A COVID-19 emergency preparedness drill was held at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

A COVID-19 emergency preparedness drill was held at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday noon.

The drill was presided over by Collector G.S. Sameeran, along with Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation Managing Director Deepak Jacob, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, Aruna and other district officials.

Mr. Sameeran inspected the availability of beds in the wards and ICU, medicine stock, pharmacy access, availability of oxygen and infrastructure to store stocks.

According to the official data, a total of 6,409 beds are available across the hospitals and Primary Health Centres in Coimbatore district and of which, 3,537 beds are ready with oxygen cylinders.

According to the Health Department, 104.5 % have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 96.9 % the second dose and 14.2 % the booster dose so far.

The Collector instructed the public to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing in public places to prevent the COVID-19 spread. “All necessary measures have been taken by the district administration,” he said at the CMCH.

TIRUPPUR

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth inspected the emergency drill at the Government Medical College and Hospital. Dean R. Murugesan and other officials from the Health Department were present.

