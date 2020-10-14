COVID-19: efforts on to control the spread

COIMBATORE

14 October 2020 23:52 IST

Even as businesses in the district are gearing up for the festive season and workers are returning to factories, efforts are on to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained.

“There are a lot of messages that are passed on through social media, resulting in lack of clarity among businesses and the public regarding testing, quarantine, etc. The Central Government issues broad guidelines whenever there are relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the State government modifies these according to the prevailing situation in the State. The local officials need to explain the procedures and systems so that there is no confusion among the public,” says a trader here.

District Collector K. Rajamani told The Hindu that the government and the district administration are working towards bringing the total number of positive cases a day in the district to less than 100, the testing-positive ratio to below5 % and the death rate to less than 1%. Currently, 5,500 to 6,000 samples are tested a day.

The district administration held talks with industry associations and has advised the trade and industry to quarantine workers returning from other States for 14 days before allowing them inside the factories. If any worker is showing symptoms, he or she should be tested.

Tests are done at private laboratories apart from government facilities. A few private hospitals also test patients who come to their campus. Those who have insurance can claim for the testing too. The officials have held talks with the testing laboratories to ensure there are no issues. The district administration has not asked any hospital or laboratory to stop testing, he said.

“We are repeatedly telling hospitals to admit COVID positive people so that the patients are not put to any difficulty,” he added. Regarding complaints about higher charges collected by some hospitals, he said that it is being monitored.

Three or four hotels have also opened their doors to hospitals to quarantine and test patients with moderate or mild symptoms. The family members of those who test positive can quarantine at home and observe if there are symptoms or can get tested.

The Collector pointed out the co-ordinated efforts are on to control the spread of the disease in the district. He urged the public not to believe false messages and interpretations.