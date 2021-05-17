COVID-19| Doctors urge Minister to prevent oxygen shortage

Salem

17 May 2021 22:32 IST

Highlighting inadequate supply of oxygen to the district, the doctors who attended the review meeting with Electricity Minister V.Senthil Balaji here on Monday requested him to take steps to prevent oxygen shortage.

Mr. Balaji, the Minister in-charge for Salem, held discussions with the members of Indian Medical Association(IMA), private hospitals, Collector S.A. Raman and reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the district.

The doctors urged the Minister to ensure adequate supply to smaller hospitals in the district as well.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister told the presspersons that regular supply of 11kl medical oxygen has not been reduced to the district, however the demand has increased.

“The IMA has been advised to coordinate and distribute the supply. We have also asked it to provide a list of hospitals and their oxygen requirement. It will be taken to notice of Chief Minister,” he said.

The Minister also appealed to private hospitals to set up smaller oxygen plants, if possible, to meet their needs.

Mr.Balaji said that teams have been formed to monitor the usage of medical oxygen at hospitals.

Two oxygen buses with three beds and eight seats were being readied for the district, he said.