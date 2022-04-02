COVID-19 death: ‘apply for ex-gratia within time’

April 02, 2022 19:22 IST

The district administration has so far received 74,077 applications through www.tn.gov.in for ex-gratia claims for the kin of persons who died of COVID-19, according to the administration.

Of these, the district level death ascertaining committee had cleared 55,390 cases, whose claims were approved and relief of ₹50,000 each was given. Further, 13,204 applications were rejected on the grounds of duplication.

In the light of Supreme Court’s directions issued on March 20, 2022 with respect to ex-gratia claims, the administration issued guidelines for claims.

For COVID-19 deaths occurred on or after March 20, ex-gratia claims shall be made within 90 days of occurrence of death. The application received shall be disposed of by the competent authority within 30 days. Those claimants unable to make the application due to extreme hardship may approach the District Revenue Officer for grievance redress.

The committee headed by the DRO shall consider these on case-to-case basis solely on merit. Hence the kith and kin of persons died of COVID-19 are requested to apply within the stipulated time.