COVID-19 dashboard launched for Dharmapuri

A COVID-19 dashboard was launched for the district by the Principal Secretary and Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 control Santhosh Babu here on Friday.
The dashboard was developed to bring in all COVID-19 related data on a single platform, Dr. Babu told The Hindu. The software allows data entry from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m, with a three-hour window for the line departments to key in data collected during the day. “This is to ensure data update on a daily basis in a coordinated manner. The site would be redundant if such data entry is not done. Within a week, an app will also be launched,” he said.
Reviewing the COVID-19 control measures, Dr. Babu lauded the administration for coordinated efforts be they at the checkposts, quarantine, awareness creation to contain the spread.
He also underlined the need for “reverse quarantine” of vulnerable groups that included senior citizens and those with co-morbidities. “There are 54,377 people in the district with such conditions and it is important that they are quarantined at home.”
According to the COVID-19 dashboard, as of June 25, 12,518 samples were lifted. Of these, there were 47 confirmed cases, 28 active cases and 19 recovered cases. The recovery rate was 40.43 %
