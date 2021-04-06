COVID-19| Daily caseload shoots up to 376 in Coimbatore

Over 3,000 subjected to COVID-19 testing in the district

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 376 new cases of COVID-19, registering a steep increase from Sunday’s 315 cases.

As many as 3,284 persons from the district were subjected to COVID-19 testing on Monday.

According to the Health Department, the number of positive cases that has been reported so far in the district stood at 60,534 on Monday. The department said 138 persons were discharged.

A total of 2,505 COVID-19 patients, including 196 persons from other districts, are undergoing treatment in the district.

In Tiruppur, the daily caseload remained above the 100-mark for the second day as 104 new cases were reported on Monday, taking the overall tally to 19,757. No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 227. A total of 18,939 patients recovered and 591 patients were active cases. On Monday, 46 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 23 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,766. The toll stood at 50, and 153 persons are undergoing treatment.

Salem district on Monday reported 70 new cases. According to officials, 67 cases were indigenous and three patients had returned from Namakkal and Kalakuruchi.

Of the 40 cases reported in Namakkal, two patients had returned from Chennai and Coimbatore.

Erode district reported 40 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,537. While 47 persons were discharged, 238 persons continue to be under treatment.