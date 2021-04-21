COVID-19 | Daily caseload crosses 400 mark in Salem

Over 2,000 persons under treatment in the district

Salem district on Wednesday reported 401 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

With the latest infections, the district’s overall tally increased to 37,072. Two persons who were under treatment for COVID-19 died, raising the toll to 484. While 146 persons were discharged, 2,276 persons are under treatment.

Erode district reported 284 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 17,651. While 87 persons were discharged, 1,552 persons are under treatment.

The 200 fresh cases reported in Namakkal took the district’s tally to 13,737. While 59 persons were discharged, 1,064 persons are under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 259 fresh cases and one death on Wednesday. The district’s overall tally increased to 10,978 cases. The district has 1,692 active cases and a total of 115 persons were discharged after treatment on the day.

Dharmapuri recorded 83 fresh cases and one death on Wednesday. The district’s overall tally rose to 8,071 cases. The district has 866 active cases and as many as 43 persons were discharged after recovery on the day.